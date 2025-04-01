Sania believes the best way for Izhaan to understand the significance of Ramzan is by observing and learning. After her divorce from Shoaib, Sania emphasised the importance of setting a good example for her son, teaching valuable lessons about their faith and traditions.

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, despite being separated, have been co-parenting their son Izhaan. Recently, they shared a heartwarming picture of Izhaan observing his first roza, marking a significant milestone in his life. This moment was special for the estranged couple as they celebrated their son's growth and understanding of their faith.

After divorce from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza recently opened up about celebrating Eid with her son, expressing joy in sharing the festive spirit with him. As a mother, she believes the best way for Izhaan to understand the significance of Ramzan is by observing and learning. Sania emphasised the importance of setting a good example for her son, stating, "Kids learn more from what they see than what they hear,” she told TOI. She also said that she explained the reasons behind fasting and its true meaning, teaching Izhaan valuable lessons about their faith and traditions.



Furthermore, Sania Mirza fondly reminisced about her childhood memories of Ramzan, recalling the joy and togetherness that filled the festive season. As a tennis player, she often spent Ramzan away from family due to travel commitments but made it a point to share at least one meal together. Sania cherished the time spent with her loved ones, describing Ramzan as a time for "prayers, feasting, and togetherness." Growing up in a joint family, Sania's Ramzan memories include eating and playing with her cousins, and even observing her first fast at the tender age of six.

“As kids, Eid was all about food, family gatherings, and of course, Eidi! There was always a fun competition among cousins to see who collected the most. Back then, Eidi was just `5 or 10, and by the end of the day, collecting `200-300 felt like a huge achievement!” she added.

Meanwhile, Sania continues to balance her career and motherhood with dedication. On the personal front, her ex-husband Shoaib Malik has moved on and is now married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.