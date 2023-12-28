Headlines

Mukesh Ambani vows to take his Rs 1763000 crore firm to list of world's top 10 companies, says Reliance will...

Ratan Tata used to work for IT firm that’s now worth Rs 1241552 crore, got a job at Tata Group by…

Sangram Singh talks about his film Udaan Zindgi Ki, shares reason behind comeback to professional wrestling | Exclusive

Google Maps ‘Driving Mode’ on Android may shut in 2024

Death sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel commuted by Qatar’s Court of Appeal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vows to take his Rs 1763000 crore firm to list of world's top 10 companies, says Reliance will...

Ratan Tata used to work for IT firm that’s now worth Rs 1241552 crore, got a job at Tata Group by…

Sangram Singh talks about his film Udaan Zindgi Ki, shares reason behind comeback to professional wrestling | Exclusive

7 RCB players to win IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad

6 films Saif Ali Khan rejected, including two iconic love dramas

Star overseas players who'll make IPL debut in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet star kid, brother of Bollywood superstar who gave 20 flops, no solo hit, still worth Rs 333 crore; he is now...

Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs renewed for season 2, promo reveals how Rajkummar, Dulquer's characters will return

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sangram Singh talks about his film Udaan Zindgi Ki, shares reason behind comeback to professional wrestling | Exclusive

Sangram Singh shares details about his upcoming sports drama Udaan Zindgi Ki, and also reveals why is making a comeback to professional wrestling.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
Sangram Singh/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Famous wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh won the hearts of the public by showing his honest and sincere personality in multiple reality shows including Bigg Boss 7, Survivor India, and Nach Baliye 7. Now, he is looking to gain back the love from audiences for his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki, which will hit theatres in 2024.

Talking about the sports drama, Sangram told DNA, "This movie is about a father-son relationship. The son wants to get into sports, but his father always stops him and asks him to do some well-paying job. When the father gets convinced and the son starts achieving success, his father passes away. It's a very emotional and inspiring film. I had a great time working on it and films such as these take cinema ahead." The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

Two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh is also set to make his comeback to professional wrestling after six years at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship to be held in February 2024 in Dubai. We also asked Sangram why he took a break of six years from professional wrestling and what made him comeback to the sport.

Singh said, "I had a injury in between and got busy in my other work commitments. Wrestling has always been my first priority. I feel this is the correct time to make a comeback as some people might say that this is not the correct age for wrestling, but I want to inspire the young kids that if I can do this, then they can too. This is the right step I feel and I am making this comeback as I am getting this good opportunity."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Ayodhya railway station renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Bose invests $10 million in Noise, takes Indian brand’s valuation past $400 million

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE