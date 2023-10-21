Sangram Singh calls shooting for Udaan in Rohtak 'best experience', says 'I ate halwa and churma everyday' | Exclusive

Sangram Singh's film Udaan, which will be released in 2024, is an inspirational story of a wrestler who over comes every obstacle to become one of India's best athletes.

Sangram Singh, a renowned wrestler, actor, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and health guru, made India proud when he won the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in 2015 and 2016.

Now, Sangram is trying his luck in acting as he is all set to appear in his upcoming film Udaan which is an inspirational story of a wrestler. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, he opened up about his film and revealed that around 10,000 people gathered in Rohtak to see the shooting. While speaking about his film Udaan, Sangram Singh said, “Our CM used to say that you should do something for the youth of the state (Haryana). So I thought of making this film in which I am playing the role of an aspiring athlete from 2002. How he faces problems in his life and how he overcomes all the problems in his life and becomes one of the best athletes.”

“So it was my first time when I was shooting in Haryana. When people got to know that I was shooting there, around 10,000 people gathered there. They were so excited, so I used to tell everyone, all my brothers, sisters, and mothers that this shooting is only for you but please let them work.”

“So once, they had to shoot on the railway track in Rohtak. So people blocked the road, and around 6000-7000 people gathered there. So I was like, ‘ye bhi peetenge and saath me mujhe bhi peetwaayenge’,” saying this Sangram started laughing. “But when I used to speak on mic, people supported me and listened to me. And I used to eat churma and halwa every day on the set. It was one of the best experiences.”

Directed by Deepak Hooda, Udaan will be released next year. In 2012, he was recognized as the World's Best Professional Wrestler. He also participated in several reality shows, including Survivor India and reached the finals of the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013. His competitive spirit and presence in these shows have endeared him to television audiences.