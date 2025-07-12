Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi, their viral argument video: 'Aadmi bechara hota hai..' | Exclusive

Sangram Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi. Singh addresses the viral fight video where Payal accused him of insulting her due to her inability to conceive a child. He even reveals why Payal stepped down from the position of director of his foundation.

Professional wrestler, actor Sangram Singh has kept himself busy with his MMA fights, foundation work, spiritual teaching, and acting. Amid his busy schedule, after a workout session, Singh joins DNA India, sharing important updates of his life, and also reacts to the recent divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi. For the unversed, Payal and Sangram were dating for 12 years, and then got married in an intimate ceremony on July 9, 2022.

In these years, the couple has had their highs and lows. However, over the past few months, there have been rumours that all is not well between them. In December 2024, Payal shared a video in which she recorded Sangram while having a heated argument. Recently, she even stepped down from the director's position of the Sangram Singh Foundation. All of these hints suggest that the couple are heading for divorce. However, Sangram clears it all, and affirms that they're very much together, and divorce is out of the question.

Sangram Singh on why Payal Rohatgi resigned

Sangram explains that Payal resigned because they have a different approach towards work. "Koi bhi galat nahi hai, sab alag hai. Jab do insaan, bhai-bhen ek jaise nahi ho sakte. Toh miya-biwi ek jaise kaise ho sakte hai. So what happened is, Payal invested in some start-ups, and she informed me about the same. She has a very different working style. India mein utna cut-to-cut nahi hota jaise Germany ya America mein hota hai. Kyuki yaha bahut kuch different hai, population and other factors have to be considered. Mera kaam karne ke style yeh hai ki agar mera koi nuksaan kar raha hoga toh, main dekhta hu rahunga ki chalo koi baat nahi. Payal ne kaha ki yeh sahi nahi hai. Usko jam nahi raha jis tarah se main kam kar raha hu. Maine kaha fair enough, aap apne start-up pe dhyaan do. Issi waja se unhone resign kar diya aur meri bhen ne zimedaari leli of the foundation director."

Sangram Singh on their viral argument video

Singh further reveals what made Payal Rohatgi share their fight video, in which she claimed to be mentally tortured by his taunts. Singh admits that Payal is impulsive by nature, and further adds, "Aise log bilkul khatarnaak nahi hote. Jaise hote hai mooh pe bol dete hai and normal ho jaate hai. But unhone social media pe dal diya." Speaking about their viral fight video, Singh explains, "Unhone cloud kitchen start kiya, main unhe rok raha tha, and unhone video bana ke dal diya. That's her way of living. She loves making videos of her day-to-day life. And that video was also a part of that. But the media took it in the wrong way."

Sangram Singh on Payal Rohatgi's claims of being mocked for being impudent

In the video Payal shared, she was heard saying that Singh and his family insulted her, as she's incapable of convicting kids. Asks Singh about such big statement by her, and he explains, "Aapko pata hai ki jab Payal Lock Upp mein thi, tabhi yeh baat usne boli thi ki woh bacha nahi kar payegi. But maine tabhi kaha tha ki 'I want to marry you'. So we're very much together. Main dobaara dating, shaadi, yeh sab soch bhi nahi sakta. Baki raha sawaal ladai-jhagde ka. Husband-wife ko sab kuch balance karna hota. Sirf meetha hoga toh bhi chalga, aur sirf khatta hua toh woh bhi nahi. Isiliye yeh nok-jhok chalti rehne chaiye."

At last, Sangram admits that a man is a poor guy who gets squashed between his dreams and attachments. "Mard bechara hota hai. Sapne ke aur bhaage toh apne rooth jaate hai. Apne ki aur bhaage toh sapne toot jaate hai. Maa-baap ya rishtedar ke baat sune toh 'yeh toh bhondu hai'. Aur agar biwi ki sune toh 'yeh toh joru ka ghulam hai'. Usse dono cheezein saath mein le ke chalni hoti hai."