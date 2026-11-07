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Sandiyar: Kamal Haasan shows no mercy, kickstarts shooting of his gritty actioner on his 72nd birthday, director pens heartfelt note

As Kamal Haasan turned 72, he revealed the title of his upcoming movie, which is touted to be a revenge drama, where he shows 'No Mercy'.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sandiyar: Kamal Haasan shows no mercy, kickstarts shooting of his gritty actioner on his 72nd birthday, director pens heartfelt note
A poster of Sandiyar (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor, producer, and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan's next film Sandiyar went on floors here on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Friday, even as the film's director S U Arun Kumar penned an emotional note on directing the legendary actor. Taking to its social media timelines, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house producing the film, made the announcement. 6 ROUNDS, ZERO MERCY. Revenge does give satisfaction, but... Happy Birthday to our SANDIYAR! SHOOT BEGINS TODAY. #Kamal Haasan #SUArunkumar."

Meanwhile, director S U Arun Kumar issued a statement in Tamil, which he shared on his social media timelines. In it, he said that a great artist's influence had always been there in all his works, knowingly or unknowingly. Stating that all of those influences had continued to enrich him, the director said that he, who had only tasted a few drops of nectar, had now got the opportunity to float in a vast ocean.

"Yes, today I am standing hand in hand with that magnificent great artist Kamal Haasan," he wrote. Stating that he was happy not only because he was directing his esteemed mentor, who had chosen him as a director and had given life to his story, he said he was also happy that he would be getting to learn a lot during this journey.

"Instead of just thanking my elder brother Mahendran, who helped me realise this dream, and my dear friend Disney, I want to sow seeds of confidence in them and assure them that my team and I will give our full attention and hard work to this film and present it as a fine film to film lovers," he said.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only a day before announced the title of the film as Sandiyar. The choice of title has triggered great excitement, as this is the very same title that Kamal Haasan had originally chosen for his film Virumaandi, which released in the year 2004.

For the unaware, the title had triggered a huge controversy in 2004, with certain groups taking exception to its usage. They then demanded that the actor change it. After much deliberation, Kamal Haasan reluctantly renamed the film Virumaandi.

Now, 22 years later, the actor has chosen to pick the same title that he was once stopped from using for this upcoming film with director S U Arun Kumar. The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It will have music by one of the film industry's best music directors, Anirudh Ravichander. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by National Award-winning stunt master Anbariv. Cinematography for the film is to be by Sunil KS.

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'

While production design is being handled by C S Balachander, costumes in the film are being designed by Amritha Ram. The film is to be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, with S Disney joining in as co-producer.

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