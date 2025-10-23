FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares first audio story of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ on actor’s 46th birthday

The audio teaser shows a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about a former policeman on remand.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares first audio story of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ on actor’s 46th birthday
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished Prabhas on his 46th birthday by sharing the first audio glimpse of his upcoming film "Spirit." Vanga shared a unique teaser of the highly anticipated film in five Indian languages.

He captioned it, "Happy Birthday Prabhas Anna... Presenting a heartfelt 'sound-story' in five Indian languages, for every fan who has felt his...(fire emoji)...(sic)."

Here's the post:

 

 

The audio teaser shows a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about a former policeman on remand. The jailer instructs everyone to be cautious of the newcomer and treat him like a normal prisoner in the jail. His assistant argues that since he is a former police officer, he should maintain respectful behaviour.

The jailer then clarifies that for him, every person serving a sentence is equal, even a police officer. He then instructs his assistant to remove the prisoner's clothes and search him. Then we hear Prabhas' voice calmly say, "Sir, I have a bad habit since childhood." The prisoner becomes irritated and asks him to repeat it. He then replies, "I have a bad habit."

The film stars Tripti Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and others. Prabhas is set to play a fierce and serious police officer in "Spirit." Tripti will play his love interest in the film. This is his second film with Vanga, after working with Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal."

"Spirit" is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.

Also read: Anjali Anand says Jaya Bachchan’s public image is misunderstood: ‘She's not even 1% of...’

 

