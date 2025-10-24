Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit cast revealed: Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi; who is playing what role?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first 'sound story' from "Spirit". Moreover, the clip further confirmed the core cast of the film, including Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi, along with Prabhas. Here's what each actor is playing in the film.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first 'sound story' from "Spirit". He took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



The around one-minute audio teaser showed a jailer and his assistant discussing an ex-cop who is currently in their remand. The jailer was heard giving instructions to his assistant on how to treat him just like any other inmate. While the assistant advised him to maintain decorum, the jailer instructed his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him, and send him for tests.



Posting the video on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his (sic).”

Moreover, the clip further confirmed the core cast of the film, including Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi, along with Prabhas.

Spirit cast revealed

Prabhas: The Telugu star will be seen playing a cop in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. He portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars."Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line.

Triptii Dimri: Though the teaser doesn’t reveal much about Triptii’s character, buzz is that she is set to take on a bold new avatar. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Dimri will play a doctor who becomes romantically involved with Prabhas' character, a no-nonsense police officer, forging an intense romantic drama.

Vivek Oberoi: He will reportedly be seen as an antagonist in the film. Expressing excitement about the film via a post on X, he wrote, "#OneBadHabit is all it takes to get you #inspiritmode. And what a powerful 'SOUND-STORY' that was! Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star, #Prabhas! Hoping the surprise lifted your spirits! Super kicked about bringing this action to life with your unmatched magic @imvangasandeep," he posted.

Prakash Raj: He seems to be playing a jailer, as in the teaser, he says that he(Prabhas) should be treated like a prisoner despite his history of being a police officer.