Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother dares reviewers to 'kill' Prabhas' Spirit, gives open challenge to critics: 'We will see when it...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother slammed movie critics and reviewers and challenged them to kill their upcoming film, Spirit.

Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga from Bhadrakali Pictures has lashed out at critics and reviewers, like his brother, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and even challenged them to try to kill their upcoming film, the Prabhas-starrer Spirit. Recently, Pranay produced a film, Romanchakam, which was released on September 3 but received negative reviews. In a conversation on a YouTube channel, discussing the unfavourable response to the film that affected its collection, Pranay challenged reviewers to kill his brother’s upcoming film, Spirit, as they allegedly did with his film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother challenges critics

While speaking to Tag Telugu, Pranay stated that reviewing is an ‘easy job’ given how ‘90% of movies’ or ‘9 out of 10 movies’ that are released fail and are ‘easy to review’. He said, "If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written. The kind of problems that arise in production."

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The host claimed that reviewers aren't aligned with makers' intentions and say they want to ‘kill’ a movie. Pranay stated that there’s ‘no end’ to this discussion, and there’s nothing much he can do. Pranay also added that movies that receive bad reviews have sometimes performed really well at the box office and vice versa, as the audience gives the final verdict.

Pranay dares reviewers to kill Spirit

Pranay went on to claim, “Idi chinna cinema kabatti deeni mida pedda, kodi guddu mida eekalu peekutunattu edo chestunaru. Valu nizamga cheyyadalsukunte, Spirit vastundi kada, chuskundam. Spirit lo chuddam. It translates to: "Because this is a small film, they plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they’re really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases." The host asked Pranay if he was throwing a challenge; he agreed, saying they were ‘confident’ about the film’s outcome.

About Spirit

Sandeep's fourth directorial, Spirit, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Spirit is scheduled for release on March 5, 2027.