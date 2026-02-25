Delhi teen arrested after Thar crashes i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened
Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 5 in T20I rankings; Tilak Varma slips, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10
'Using him as an insurance policy': Babar Azam under scanner as Pakistan fall to England in T20 World Cup Super 8
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'
ENTERTAINMENT
Sandeep Reddy Vanga paused the shoot of Spirit to attend the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur. Known for directing Arjun Reddy and Animal, his presence highlights his close bond with the couple at their much-awaited 'VIROSH' wedding.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken a short break from shooting his upcoming film Spirit to attend the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The much-awaited wedding is taking place in Udaipur and has become one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.
Sandeep maintains a strong relationship with both Vijay and Rashmika. He directed Vijay in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which became a turning point in the actor’s career. He also worked with Rashmika in Animal, a film that gained massive attention across India. His wedding attendance carries special significance because of his deep professional and personal connection to the couple. Fans were pleased to watch videos showing the director entering the venue while wearing traditional clothing.
Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
The wedding celebrations are taking place at a luxurious resort, which is located in Udaipur. Close friends and family members have gathered to bless the couple. The pre-wedding festivities feature traditional rituals together with musical performances and happy family times.
The couple's fans have created a name for their relationship, which combines their names into the term "VIROSH." The couple will hold their first wedding ceremony in Udaipur to later host a large reception in Hyderabad, which will attract more film industry celebrities. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows his dedication to Vijay and Rashmika through his decision to stop all work activities. His presence at this star-filled celebration creates additional excitement for the event.