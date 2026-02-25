Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Sandeep Reddy Vanga paused the shoot of Spirit to attend the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur. Known for directing Arjun Reddy and Animal, his presence highlights his close bond with the couple at their much-awaited 'VIROSH' wedding.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken a short break from shooting his upcoming film Spirit to attend the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The much-awaited wedding is taking place in Udaipur and has become one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

The director shares a special bond with the couple:

Sandeep maintains a strong relationship with both Vijay and Rashmika. He directed Vijay in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which became a turning point in the actor’s career. He also worked with Rashmika in Animal, a film that gained massive attention across India. His wedding attendance carries special significance because of his deep professional and personal connection to the couple. Fans were pleased to watch videos showing the director entering the venue while wearing traditional clothing.

Grand wedding in Udaipur:

The wedding celebrations are taking place at a luxurious resort, which is located in Udaipur. Close friends and family members have gathered to bless the couple. The pre-wedding festivities feature traditional rituals together with musical performances and happy family times.

The couple's fans have created a name for their relationship, which combines their names into the term "VIROSH." The couple will hold their first wedding ceremony in Udaipur to later host a large reception in Hyderabad, which will attract more film industry celebrities. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows his dedication to Vijay and Rashmika through his decision to stop all work activities. His presence at this star-filled celebration creates additional excitement for the event.