FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi teen arrested after Thar crashes i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 5 in T20I rankings; Tilak Varma slips, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10

'Using him as an insurance policy': Babar Azam under scanner as Pakistan fall to England in T20 World Cup Super 8

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?

Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Why There Was No Black Box On Jharkhand Air Ambulance That Crashed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Why There Was No Black Box On Jharkhand Air Ambulance That Crashed 7

PM Modi In Israel: What's On Agenda As PM Modi Departs For 2 Day Visit To Israel | Netanyahu

PM Modi In Israel: What's On Agenda As PM Modi Departs For 2 Day Visit To Israel | Netanyahu

Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

\Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Sandeep Reddy Vanga paused the shoot of Spirit to attend the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur. Known for directing Arjun Reddy and Animal, his presence highlights his close bond with the couple at their much-awaited 'VIROSH' wedding.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken a short break from shooting his upcoming film Spirit to attend the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The much-awaited wedding is taking place in Udaipur and has become one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

The director shares a special bond with the couple:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sandeep maintains a strong relationship with both Vijay and Rashmika. He directed Vijay in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which became a turning point in the actor’s career. He also worked with Rashmika in Animal, a film that gained massive attention across India. His wedding attendance carries special significance because of his deep professional and personal connection to the couple. Fans were pleased to watch videos showing the director entering the venue while wearing traditional clothing.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Grand wedding in Udaipur:

The wedding celebrations are taking place at a luxurious resort, which is located in Udaipur. Close friends and family members have gathered to bless the couple. The pre-wedding festivities feature traditional rituals together with musical performances and happy family times.

The couple's fans have created a name for their relationship, which combines their names into the term "VIROSH." The couple will hold their first wedding ceremony in Udaipur to later host a large reception in Hyderabad, which will attract more film industry celebrities. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows his dedication to Vijay and Rashmika through his decision to stop all work activities. His presence at this star-filled celebration creates additional excitement for the event.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened
\Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a to
Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 5 in T20I rankings; Tilak Varma slips, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10
Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 5 in T20I rankings; Tilak Varma slips, Jasprit Bumrah
'Using him as an insurance policy': Babar Azam under scanner as Pakistan fall to England in T20 World Cup Super 8
'Using him as an insurance policy': Babar Azam under scanner as Pakistan fall to
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend his Arjun Reddy, Animal actors
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement