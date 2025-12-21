Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar as 'Built Like a Man'; Aditya Dhar responds

After his public row with Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar for its strong storytelling and performances, calling it a powerful and subtle film, while director Aditya Dhar thanked him for the appreciation.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently grabbed attention again, but this time for a positive reason. After being in the news for his public disagreement with actress Deepika Padukone over views on filmmaking and character portrayal, Vanga shifted focus to praising the film Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Aditya Dhar as the director.

Vanga's comments were made on social media, where he expressed his admiration for the film's strength and narrative in an open manner. His remarks garnered instant attention, especially because they followed closely the heated argument involving Deepika.

Strong praise for Dhurandhar:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga portrayed Dhurandhar as a movie that is strong, placid, and sure of itself. The director said the picture is not reliant on loudness or over-the-top scenes but rather pushes itself ahead through power and subtlety. He pointed out that the film delivers its emotions and seriousness, which distinguishes it from the rest. He commended the entire aspect of the film, from the screenplay to the background score and direction and said they all collaborated perfectly.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna shine:

Vanga, in a very special way, expressed his thoughts about Ranveer Singh, stating that the actor totally absorbed himself in his character. He appreciated Ranveer’s transformation and dedication, adding that the performance felt natural and strong. Besides that, he couldn’t help but commend Akshaye Khanna for his restrained yet impactful acting, labelling his presence assertive without being noisy.

Aditya Dhar responds with gratitude:

Aditya Dhar, the director, reacted to Vanga’s compliment by reciprocating his warmth. He expressed that it was a great honour for him to receive a compliment from a director like Vanga. He said that the movie Dhurandhar was done with the honesty of production, discipline and faith in the storyline, and winning the peers’ recognition gives the whole crew a lot of motivation.

Film continues to win hearts:

Dhurandhar is getting good reactions from both audiences and industry people. Even though there were some debates regarding Vanga, the artist's commendation of the film shows that good work still gets the respect it deserves. Besides, the movie's success and its actors' strong performances make it very visible.