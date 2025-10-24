Sandeep Reddy Vanga offends Shah Rukh Khan fans with Prabhas's Spirit audio teaser release, here's how

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As soon as the teaser dropped, SRK fans slammed the filmmaker for declaring Prabhas as ‘India’s biggest superstar’ in the title card.

Why are SRK fans upset with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit audio teaser?

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Sharing the clip, Vanga captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fore emojis)." The official X page of the film tweeted, "The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit. #Spirit Sound Story Out Now in all Languages."



The audio teaser suggests that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars."Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line.

As soon as the teaser dropped, SRK fans slammed the filmmaker for declaring Prabhas as ‘India’s biggest superstar’ in the title card. “India’s Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK. Legacy isn’t declared in posters, it’s earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love,” wrote a fan. “No disrespect to Prabhas, but “India’s biggest superstar”? SRK literally exists,” reacted another fan.



About Spirit



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit will star Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri. 'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in 2026. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.