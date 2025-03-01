Sandeep also shared his experience of working with Shahid where he compared the level of coordination with him to that with Vijay Deverakonda in his original film, Arjun Reddy.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who remade his Telugu hit Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, revealed that he advised the actor to avoid doing remakes in the future, having witnessed his talent and potential.

In the latest interview, Sandeep shared his experience of working with Shahid where he compared the level of coordination with him to that with Vijay Deverakonda in his original film, Arjun Reddy. “Faith was always there because Shahid was very interested in playing the remake. Because it's a remake, you know, there's less discussion. Once the camera was shifting, I told Shahid that this scene was deleted, and we had one hour of time. The scene is this and this, and there's nice sunlight; let's shoot. And he said, 'Okay, good, this is the dialogue.' There wasn't even a dialogue on paper. He did it,” he told Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast.

Further, Sandeep explained why he feels Shahid should not go for remakes again. “He asked, 'What does Preeti think?' right? That's what we discussed, and he did it in 90 minutes. It wasn't in the original script. We weren't going to shoot it, but the light shifted, and I asked how much time it would take. He said it would take one hour. I said, 'Shahid, why waste an hour? Let's shoot it.' Then I realized that an actor like Shahid shouldn't do remakes. He's such an original actor, and I've told him this many times,” he added.

Sandeep is renowned for his gripping storytelling and powerful narratives, with his notable works including Animal, Arjun Reddy, and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, which achieved huge success and broke box office records. Up next, the director is geared up for the two upcoming films that have been announced, Animal Park starring Ranbir Kapoor, an action film set to release in 2028, and Toxic, a romantic action entertainer starring Prabhas, scheduled for release in 2026.