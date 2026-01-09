FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'

India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...

Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hints that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri play husband and wife in Spirit. The first poster sparked fan theories, but the director clarified it’s meant to build curiosity, keeping fans excited for this 2026 action-packed film.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dropped an exciting hint about his upcoming movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The followers of the movie have never missed an update, and the latest exposure has increased the hype. Vanga emphasised one aspect of the initial poster, which led the audience to start speculating about the connection and movement of the characters.

    First poster sparks theories:

    The Spirit poster presents Prabhas as a rough, battered, and tough-looking guy, which indicates a hard and heavy character. Triptii Dimri takes the stage in a shot where she looks like she is giving him a drink or a cigarette. This little touch ignited a fire of talk on the internet and made the character’s interaction through drinks a question mark for the fans. The attention-grabbing poster, on the other hand, created suspense around the plot and the roles of Prabhas and Triptii.

    Director explains the scene:

    Vanga has revealed that the image in the poster carries a deeper meaning. Many fans interpreted a drinking scenario between the two characters, but the director pointed out that the objects in the picture were just for building up curiosity and mystery around the story, rather than displaying a friendly moment of sharing drinks. Moreover, he suggested that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are going to be man and wife in the film, which was a great surprise to numerous fans waiting for their collaboration on the big screen.

    Fans react:

    The fans came up with numerous speculations regarding the plot and the interplay of characters after the release of the poster. A lot of people are already considering it to be a heavy, heartfelt and thrilling movie because of Vanga's earlier works. The poster released by the makers, along with the strong Prabhas' look, the gorgeous Triptii's one and the whole atmosphere around the poster, made the audience guess a lot, thereby making the wait for the movie even longer.

    Also read: Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd

    Anticipation for spirit:

    Spirit is among the films that are highly anticipated in 2026; it is the first collaboration of Prabhas with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Every single revelation, such as posters and directors' teasers, has maintained the enthusiasm of the fans. Audiences are now more than ready for a trailer and release date, which are the next updates, to have a clearer view of what this stylish and action-packed movie is going to be like.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
    Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa
    Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
    Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g
    MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
    MEA reacts to Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'PM Modi...'
    India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
    India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching
    Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
    Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement