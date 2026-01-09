Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hints that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri play husband and wife in Spirit. The first poster sparked fan theories, but the director clarified it’s meant to build curiosity, keeping fans excited for this 2026 action-packed film.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dropped an exciting hint about his upcoming movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The followers of the movie have never missed an update, and the latest exposure has increased the hype. Vanga emphasised one aspect of the initial poster, which led the audience to start speculating about the connection and movement of the characters.

First poster sparks theories:

The Spirit poster presents Prabhas as a rough, battered, and tough-looking guy, which indicates a hard and heavy character. Triptii Dimri takes the stage in a shot where she looks like she is giving him a drink or a cigarette. This little touch ignited a fire of talk on the internet and made the character’s interaction through drinks a question mark for the fans. The attention-grabbing poster, on the other hand, created suspense around the plot and the roles of Prabhas and Triptii.

Director explains the scene:

Vanga has revealed that the image in the poster carries a deeper meaning. Many fans interpreted a drinking scenario between the two characters, but the director pointed out that the objects in the picture were just for building up curiosity and mystery around the story, rather than displaying a friendly moment of sharing drinks. Moreover, he suggested that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are going to be man and wife in the film, which was a great surprise to numerous fans waiting for their collaboration on the big screen.

Fans react:

The fans came up with numerous speculations regarding the plot and the interplay of characters after the release of the poster. A lot of people are already considering it to be a heavy, heartfelt and thrilling movie because of Vanga's earlier works. The poster released by the makers, along with the strong Prabhas' look, the gorgeous Triptii's one and the whole atmosphere around the poster, made the audience guess a lot, thereby making the wait for the movie even longer.

Anticipation for spirit:

Spirit is among the films that are highly anticipated in 2026; it is the first collaboration of Prabhas with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Every single revelation, such as posters and directors' teasers, has maintained the enthusiasm of the fans. Audiences are now more than ready for a trailer and release date, which are the next updates, to have a clearer view of what this stylish and action-packed movie is going to be like.