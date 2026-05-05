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Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win at Tamil Nadu polls, lauds 'real power' of cinema: 'It can shake systems'

Congratulations continue pouring in for Thalapathy Vijay after he swept a major victory at the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dropped a perfect post to celebrate his major feat.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win at Tamil Nadu polls, lauds 'real power' of cinema: 'It can shake systems'
Thalapathy Vijay, Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Image source: X, IMDb)
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As Thalapathy Vijay became the real Jana Neta, the film fraternity is celebrating his iconic victory at the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Vijay's winning is an 'absolute cinema' moment for many of his fans and admirers. An outsider barges into the world of elections, with nothing but a clear vision of serving people and strong support of commoners. As Vijay secured the highest number of seats in its polticial debut, his peers and colleagues are celebrating him like their personal victory. Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has now scored an emphatic win, and Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for having directed the pan Indian blockbusters Kabir Singh and Animal, penned a special note. 

Also read: Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate Vijay, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here, CINEMA steps off the screen and owns the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power....My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam." 

Even director Lokesh Kanakaraj took to his X timeline, and wrote, "Badass entry and a solid win @actorvijay na. Wishing you all the very best on your new journey, na." Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who delivered the blockbuster 'Dragon', in his congratulatory post, wrote, "Congrats @actorvijay sir for creating history! It was very upsetting to see a film leak online before its release! But now Jananayagan in theatres will not be a film anymore! More like a Michael Jackson 90's concert. Am waiting."

Also read: Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'There have been issues under DMK, AIADMK'

Telugu actor Teja Sajja hailed Vijay's victory and wrote, "Many congratulations @actorVijay sir on your phenomenal victory. Your ability to stay connected with people and earn their respect has made this moment more proud for the Indian film fraternity! Wishing you the very best in serving the state of Tamil Nadu." Actress Simran, who has shared screen with Vijay in several films, also congratulated him, and wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ on a landmark win."

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