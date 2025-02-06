On Wednesday, Mawra took to Instagram and shared mesmerising images from her wedding day.

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for featuring in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.

On Wednesday, Mawra took to Instagram and shared mesmerising images from her wedding day. For the special occasion, Mawra opted for a stunning sky-blue lehenga.

She elevated her bridal look with elegant traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Ameer donned a black kurta-pajama for his big day. "and in the middle of chaos... I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi," Mawra captioned the post.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have earlier worked together in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans.

As soon as Hocane dropped the pictures, her industry friends and fans congratulated the newlywed couple. For the unversed, Mawra shared screen space with Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam, which was released in theatres in 2016.

The film did not work at the box office but it garnered a lot of love when it was watched by the audience on the digital platform. Now, the film is all set to be re-released in theatres this Friday.

