Sana Khan, Yash Ahlawat invite applications for Bollywood Mr. And Miss India 2017

Sana Khan and Yash Ahlawat, actor and founder Studio 19 Films, recently announced for the applications of Bollywood Mr. And Miss India 2017 to be held on June 24 at Crown Plaza, Rohini, here.

Sana and Yash, jury members for the finale announced and invited participations to come participate, showcase their enigma and win a golden ticket to enter Bollywood.

Bollywood Mr. And Miss India 2017 is a pageant with an opportunity for all aspirants to live their dream of winning a title and taking the first step for being recognized as a brand.

A grand finale will held on June 24, 2017 at Crowne Plaza, Rohini where celebs like Arbaaz Khan, Sana Khan, Rajnish Duggal, Claudia Ciesla, Debina Bonnerjee, Simran Kaur, Vishal Pandya, E Nivas, Yash Ahlawat and a lot of high profile dignitaries will be present.

The hon'ble chief guest for the event will be Dharmendra Pradhan (Ministry of State Independent Charge of Petroleum & Natural Gas).

The auditions are being conducted in 64 cities so that maximum aspirants get an opportunity to participate.

Expert panel of choreographers, supermodels and celebrities will be conducting the classes, ensuring that no deserving candidate misses an opportunity to shine.

