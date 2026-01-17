FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sana Khan was brainwashed by her husband? Actress denies claims, reveals details of 'secret' wedding

Sana Khan has denied claims that her husband forced her to quit Bollywood, saying her decision to leave acting and embrace spirituality was entirely her own. She also revealed details of her 'top-secret' wedding with Mufti Anas Sayed.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Sana Khan was brainwashed by her husband? Actress denies claims, reveals details of 'secret' wedding
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan has denied claims that her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, forced her to quit the entertainment industry. She emphasised that no one can brainwash someone unless they consent to it themselves and declared that the rumours are untrue. Sana made the decision to give up Bollywood and pursue a spiritual life on her own.

Leaving Bollywood at the peak of her career:

Sana became well-known thanks to her participation in Bigg Boss 6 and movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. At the pinnacle of her career in 2020, she shocked her fans by declaring she was permanently leaving the film industry. She explained her decision to leave show business by citing her desire for spirituality, peace, and humanitarian service. She soon wed Mufti Anas Sayed, a Muslim businessman and cleric. Sana has made it clear time and time again that her husband encouraged her choices but never coerced her into making them.

Top-secret wedding revealed:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sana recently talked candidly about her marriage on Rashami Desai's YouTube show. She revealed that even the mehendi artist was unaware of the groom's name, calling it a 'top-secret wedding.' Before the ceremony, Anas's identity was only known to her parents. Sana's desire to keep private affairs out of the public eye was reflected in the couple's private marriage.

Also read: Karishma Kapur’s first reaction to Priya Kapur’s bid in Supreme Court to see divorce papers: ‘Frivolous’

Responding to critics and rumours:

On social media, a lot of people claimed that brainwashing was the cause of Sana's change from an actress to a more devout way of life. She vehemently disagreed with this notion, claiming that her decisions in life were determined by her own quest for inner serenity. She clarified that without inner happiness, success, wealth and fame are meaningless.

Now, Sana and Anas are a contented married couple. Sana stressed that she cherishes her relationship and that her choices have brought her contentment and serenity. She wants people to realise that the decisions she makes in life are her own, made with conviction and self-awareness.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
