Samsung India sacks 100 executives, more heads to roll due to restructuring

Samsung India has reportedly asked 80-100 executives to leave as it restructures its TV and home appliance businesses amid rising costs and weaker consumer demand.

Samsung India has begun cutting jobs in its television and home appliance divisions as the company deals with rising costs, weaker demand and an ongoing restructuring of its operations, The Economic Times reported.

Around 80-100 executives have reportedly been asked to leave so far, according to multiple industry executives cited by the report. The layoffs are being carried out in batches and involve employees across different positions, including directors, team leaders, branch managers and area managers.

Up to 25% of sales and marketing staff may be affected

The current job cuts are mainly focused on Samsung's television and home appliance businesses. However, the overall impact could be larger.

An industry executive told ET that as many as 25% of Samsung's sales and marketing workforce in its electronics business could eventually be affected. This includes both company employees and off-roll workers hired through manpower agencies.

Samsung's domestic electronics sales team has around 550-600 executives, excluding the much larger team handling smartphone sales.

According to an employee quoted in the report, termination letters have been issued in small batches over the past few days. Some employees were reportedly asked to leave without completing their notice periods.

Samsung is said to be offering three months' salary as severance, along with an additional month's salary for every completed year of service.

Rising costs add to pressure

Samsung's India operations are facing pressure from several sides. Memory chip prices have more than doubled, while the Indian rupee's nearly 10% decline during FY26 has increased costs for smartphones and other electronic products. Raw material prices have also risen.

At the same time, India's smartphone market has weakened, with industry estimates putting the decline in volumes at around 11-12% year-on-year. Smartphones remain Samsung's biggest business in India, contributing roughly three-fourths of its revenue.

The company has also struggled to increase its share of the premium air-conditioner market despite making a strong push in the segment this year.

Smartphone employees spared for now

Samsung's smartphone sales workforce has reportedly not been included in the current layoffs. The company is banking on stronger demand during the upcoming Diwali season and continues to view its mobile business as its most important operation in India.

Samsung's premium Galaxy Fold and Flip models have reportedly received a positive response. However, smartphones priced above Rs 1 lakh make up only around 4% of the overall market by volume.

Samsung's wider smartphone business is also facing competition. Counterpoint Research data cited by ET showed the company falling to third place in India's smartphone market during April-June, from second place previously. Vivo led the market, followed by Oppo.

Samsung still has a strong India business

The layoffs come despite Samsung India reporting strong financial numbers. According to its latest filings with the Registrar of Companies, the company's revenue reached around Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY25, a 12% increase from the previous year.

Its net profit also rose 38% to Rs 11,287 crore.

Home appliances account for around 11% of Samsung India's sales, making the category its second-largest after smartphones.

The latest layoffs therefore appear to be focused on controlling costs and restructuring specific businesses rather than indicating a broad collapse in Samsung's India operations.

Branch offices being consolidated

Samsung is also restructuring its physical presence across India.

The company is reportedly merging several branch offices, including those in Ranchi and Patna, Delhi and Gurgaon, and Punjab and Chandigarh.

Industry executives said the consolidation has made some positions redundant.

Samsung had also planned to combine its television and home appliance sales teams to reduce management layers and operating costs. However, ET reported that the proposed merger has now been pushed to the December quarter.

More layoffs possible after Diwali

The current job cuts may not be the final round. An industry executive cited by ET said Samsung could undertake another manpower rationalisation exercise after Diwali, particularly in its television and home appliance businesses.

There are reportedly no immediate plans to reduce the smartphone workforce because the company continues to rely heavily on the segment. However, the mobile business could be reviewed later depending on festive-season sales.

Samsung has also increased prices of some smartphone models by 5-10% amid rising costs. The All India Mobile Retailers' Association has reportedly said that consumer footfall has dropped by around 40% following repeated price increases.

Globally, Samsung's mobile business reported an operating loss in the June quarter, while its consumer electronics operations remained under pressure. Its semiconductor division, however, benefited from strong demand for memory chips.