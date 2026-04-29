Sameera Reddy makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row: 'With a new child, you have to balance both'

Sameera Reddy reacted to the debate around Deepika Padukone reportedly seeking 8-hour shifts, saying it is a 'luxury' for women in the industry while also acknowledging the challenges of balancing work and motherhood.

In recent months, there has been a discussion around flexible working hours in the film industry gained momentum after reports suggested that Deepika Padukone had requested an 8-hour work shift for her upcoming projects, Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, following her pregnancy. The reported development sparked widespread debate, especially after claims of her exit from both films surfaced.

Sameera Reddy shares her perspective:

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is recently promoting her film Aakhri Sawal, during the promotion she reacted to the ongoing conversation. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, she said, ' It is a choice. The workplace should also allow one to exercise that choice. I do believe it’s a kind of luxury in this country because it’s still not mandatory or given. So, I feel it’s a luxury for women to ask for it right now. It’s not the easiest.' With a new child, you have to balance both. It’s hard.' She expressed her views that every workplace has expectations and commitments and it is important for work to be completed without causing inconvenience to producers and teams involved. At the same time, she also talked about how women, especially new mothers, face challenges in balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Sameera said that workers can choose to request shorter working hours, but the current industry setup treats this request as a special privilege instead of an accepted standard. She explained that people need to make ongoing adjustments between their professional work and their responsibilities as mothers because they find it difficult to create a balance between these two roles.

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Balancing work and motherhood:

Sameera disclosed her personal experience that she took a work break after her children were born because she decided to do so. She said she understands both sides of the argument and therefore cannot fully support or oppose either viewpoint. She now selects her work projects with more care because she wants to spend more time with her children. The production requirements sometimes force her to make operational changes because she needs to balance her work and personal life.

The discussion has also received support from several actresses, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Ananya Panday, who have previously spoken about work-life balance and flexible schedules for mothers in the industry. Despite these ongoing talks, Deepika Padukone continues to work on major projects, including King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun, even during her second pregnancy.