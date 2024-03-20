Twitter
Sameer Wankhede sues Rakhi Sawant, Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer, files defamation case worth Rs...

Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation case worth Rs 11 lakh against Rakhi Sawant and lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sameer Wankhede
On Tuesday, ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation case against Rakhi Sawant and lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, who represented model Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs case.

As per media report, he has filed a lawsuit worth Rs 11 lakh in the Dindoshi civil court. Wankhede has also requested a restraining order to prevent them from making any statements, comments, or remarks against him. Wankhede said that the entire statement was not only a deliberate lie but also a fabricated, false, and unfounded defamatory remark made to defame his reputation. 

As per the Hindustan Times report, the application read, "The plaintiff (Wankhede), an IRS officer, has immense respect in society and prestige in his department. He has a blot-less career. The plaintiff holds an eminent personality, being one of the most prestigious names in government services and is involved in several social services. The plaintiff holds a position of great responsibility and integrity within the department.”

The application further alleged that the lawyer continued making defamatory statements in his interviews and posted offensive and baseless content on social media. Meanwhile, as per Etimes, Ali Kashif Khan stated, "The law interprets that there is no defamation when truth has been spoken for public good. The second exception in Section 499 of IPC talks about the 'Public conduct of public servants'. It is not defamation to express in good faith any opinion whatever respecting the conduct of a public servant in the discharge of his public functions, or respecting his character, so far as his character appears in that conduct, and no further."

He further mentioned, "Now, since the matter is sub judice before the court, we will give a befitting reply and fight it out. If he proves his case beyond a reasonable doubt, I will pay him 11.01 lac rupees." 

