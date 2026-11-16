FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe, netizens react: 'Confirm kar do' | Watch Video

Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe

Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive In Mumbai: Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, Nehru jacket and 5 key highlights

Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive In Mumbai: 5 key highlights

Diljit Dosanjh News: 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan', Diljit Dosanjh's Message Amid Indore Concert Row

Diljit Dosanjh News: 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan', Diljit Dosanjh's Message Amid Indore Concert Row

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe, netizens react: 'Confirm kar do' | Watch Video

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were seen together at a Mumbai cafe on November 15, which once again started their dating rumours months after they denied wedding rumours.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe, netizens react: 'Confirm kar do' | Watch Video
Samay Raina steps out with rumoured GF Medha Shankr.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were spotted together at a Mumbai cafe on Sunday evening, November 15. A video of their outing has gone viral, once again sparking dating rumours.

Spotted together at a Mumbai cafe

Samay was seen hugging a friend while sporting a blue T-shirt in the video that went viral on social media. Beside him stood Medha, dressed in black. Shakshi Shetty, Samay's friend and content creator, was also at the cafe. Because of dating rumours, the two have been in the public eye for a while. Samay and Medha have not disclosed their relationship, but rumours about it are still being fueled by their social media interactions and public appearances. Rumours got stronger after Medha appeared as a panellist on Samay's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, where Samay publicly called her his "sabse achhi dost" (best friend).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Medha at Samay's Diwali party

Samay recently threw a Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence. Medha and many of his close friends were present at the celebration. Shakshi posted a photo of Medha posing with Sweety Raina, Samay's mother. Additionally, Samay posted a photo of herself with Medha, which fueled more rumours about their alleged romance. Medha's ease with Samay's family was seen by fans as a major clue.

Rumour had it that Samay and Medha would tie the knot in December. On the same day, they both mocked the rumours on social media. Samay wrote, "December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone."Medha reshared his post with laughing emojis. She later shared another meme on Instagram, writing, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like."

Also read: Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's rescue after Josh actor asks film industry for work

Netizens react:

Fans flooded the comment section with funny and excited reactions, with many writing, "This video is going to break internet" and "Confirm kar do", while others joked, "FHASS GAYE SAMAY BHAII" and "arey karlo yaar shaadi", some also teased him, saying, "Bhai ye kya hai, kuchh toh bolo" and "jali kya bhai" and a few added, "kyuki inka kuch nahi chal raha bai".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature, alien action film to release in May 2027
Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature
Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe, netizens react: 'Confirm kar do' | Watch Video
Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe
'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai': Diljit Dosanjh shuts down his critics at Indore concert - Viral video
'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai': Diljit Dosanjh at his Indore concert
Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive In Mumbai: Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, Nehru jacket and 5 key highlights
Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive In Mumbai: 5 key highlights
Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's rescue after Josh actor asks film industry for work
Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's help
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement