Samay Raina spotted with rumoured GF Medha Shankr at Mumbai cafe, netizens react: 'Confirm kar do' | Watch Video

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were seen together at a Mumbai cafe on November 15, which once again started their dating rumours months after they denied wedding rumours.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were spotted together at a Mumbai cafe on Sunday evening, November 15. A video of their outing has gone viral, once again sparking dating rumours.

Spotted together at a Mumbai cafe

Samay was seen hugging a friend while sporting a blue T-shirt in the video that went viral on social media. Beside him stood Medha, dressed in black. Shakshi Shetty, Samay's friend and content creator, was also at the cafe. Because of dating rumours, the two have been in the public eye for a while. Samay and Medha have not disclosed their relationship, but rumours about it are still being fueled by their social media interactions and public appearances. Rumours got stronger after Medha appeared as a panellist on Samay's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, where Samay publicly called her his "sabse achhi dost" (best friend).

Medha at Samay's Diwali party

Samay recently threw a Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence. Medha and many of his close friends were present at the celebration. Shakshi posted a photo of Medha posing with Sweety Raina, Samay's mother. Additionally, Samay posted a photo of herself with Medha, which fueled more rumours about their alleged romance. Medha's ease with Samay's family was seen by fans as a major clue.

Rumour had it that Samay and Medha would tie the knot in December. On the same day, they both mocked the rumours on social media. Samay wrote, "December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone."Medha reshared his post with laughing emojis. She later shared another meme on Instagram, writing, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like."

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Netizens react:

Fans flooded the comment section with funny and excited reactions, with many writing, "This video is going to break internet" and "Confirm kar do", while others joked, "FHASS GAYE SAMAY BHAII" and "arey karlo yaar shaadi", some also teased him, saying, "Bhai ye kya hai, kuchh toh bolo" and "jali kya bhai" and a few added, "kyuki inka kuch nahi chal raha bai".