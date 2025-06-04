Samay Raina clearly stated that if children as young as 8 or 10 are watching his content, then it's the parents who are at fault, not him.

Comedian Samay Raina was recently caught in a controversy after one episode of his YouTube show India’s Got Latent went viral for the wrong reasons. In response, he deleted all the videos from the show and promised to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Now, Samay has announced new dates for his international comedy tour, hinting that he is ready to start fresh. At the same time, an old podcast from January has gone viral again, where he spoke about the responsibilities of influencers.

In the podcast, Samay said that creators should be aware that kids might be watching their content. He also said it’s important to draw a line about what kind of content children should see online. His comments from that time are now being talked about again, especially after the recent issue, raising more questions about how much responsibility entertainers have on the internet.

In a recently resurfaced podcast, comedian Samay Raina spoke about the pressure influencers face. Talking to health content creator Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer), Samay asked, “Do you think someone like me should stop drinking Coke just because I’m famous? I drink it at home, but should I pretend in public and tell people to drink water instead?”

When the podcaster answered, “Yes, I think it will leave an impression on kids 8-10 years of age,” Samay reacted, “If someone as young as eight-ten years old is watching me, then their parents have failed.”

He added, “When I was that age, my father would beat me if I watched television. I didn’t watch television then. I never got influenced by all this and I really think he did a great job as a father. So the parents are the ones who need to be responsible and not me. I have to be myself. If I want to influence people to do something, it is just to be honest.”

Defending his unfiltered style, Samay Raina said, “There are too many fake people in the world. When people see someone who looks perfect and always says the right things, they start feeling low about themselves and wonder if something is wrong with them.”

He added, “Then someone like me comes along — I drink Coke, I say things that might be wrong, but I’m just being myself. And people think, ‘It’s okay to be who I am, because I relate to this guy.’”