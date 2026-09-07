Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover's 'just try me once' moment sparks consent debate

Rakhi Sawant's flirty exchange with Ashneer Grover on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 went viral, sparking a debate online over consent and comedy.

Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover's appearance on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has gone viral. The second season features them alongside comedian Kushagra Srivastava and Habitat owner Balraj Ghai, with Raina noting that this episode will resonate with fans of the first season.

What happened between Rakhi and Ashneer?

At the episode's start, Rakhi claimed unfamiliarity with Ashneer but recognised his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, from Lock Upp 2. Ashneer accused Rakhi of body-shaming Madhuri by calling her "duck face." In defence, Rakhi compared Madhuri Grover to Madhuri Dixit. Subsequently, she made sexual innuendo towards Ashneer, initially making him uncomfortable.

Later, after a contestant's act he did not like, Ashneer joked that he had started liking Rakhi. He said, "Yeh toh theek hai vaise. Rakhi itni buri bhi nahi hai." Rakhi replied, "Main buri bilkul bhi nahi hoon. Just try me once." Ashneer then moved closer and said, "Chalo phir," which made the audience laugh. The clip was shared widely on X. One user wrote, "Rakhi Sawant Rocked, Ashneer Grover Shocked." Another wrote, "Old Latent is back!! Samay Raina x Rakhi Sawant absolute chaos."

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Why is the internet divided?

Some viewers found Rakhi's behaviour on the show amusing, while others criticised it, arguing that a similar male action would warrant an apology and legal consequences. They contended that consent should be viewed without gender bias. Conversely, supporters noted that "India's Got Latent" embraces unfiltered humour and that Ashneer understood the show's chaotic environment. Neither party has provided an official comment on the controversy.