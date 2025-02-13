Samay Raina was reportedly scheduled to perform a 1.5-hour set titled 'Unfiltered' during his shows in Gujarat.

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent has led to significant fallout for its creator, Samay Raina. Reports indicate that his upcoming comedy shows in Gujarat have been cancelled due to backlash over inappropriate comments made during the latest episode of the show. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced on Wednesday that the cancellations were a direct result of the outrage sparked by Raina's remarks.

Samay Raina was reportedly scheduled to perform a 1.5-hour set titled 'Unfiltered' during his shows in Gujarat. However, reports indicate that the shows have been cancelled to prevent potential protests and disturbances at the venues.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) reported that tickets for Samay Raina's comedy shows scheduled for April are no longer available on the online platform BookMyShow. The controversy erupted after social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made provocative comments about parents and sex during Raina's show, which went viral on Monday, prompting widespread criticism and several police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati. VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said that Raina had planned four performances in Gujarat, including one in Surat on April 17, Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

In a statement, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel explained that the decision to cancel the shows was made in light of the recent controversy. "Given the public anger, it seems the organisers have chosen to cancel Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat. We appreciate the vigilance of the people of Gujarat and urge organisers to avoid hosting events featuring such individuals in the state," Patel said.

What is India's Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the judges on the episode, posed a provocative question to a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Both Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija were seen laughing at what was perceived as a joke, and they reportedly used abusive language throughout the episode. This behavior sparked outrage among netizens, who criticised the creators for promoting obscenity.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Samay Raina addressed the controversy by announcing X, formerly Twitter, that he had removed all episodes of the show and would fully cooperate with the authorities. An FIR has been registered against the show's team, including Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, for allegedly featuring 'objectionable' content.