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Samay Raina roasts Sunil Pal, Ranveer Allahbadia as they reunite after India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's show

The Great Indian Kapil Show featured an unexpected reunion of Samay Raina and Sunil Pal, turning their past feud into a humorous on-stage moment. The episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, went viral as fans reacted with surprise and jokes online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 03, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

Samay Raina roasts Sunil Pal, Ranveer Allahbadia as they reunite after India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's show
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After India's Got Latent controversy, The Great Indian Kapil Show grabbed attention with a surprise reunion episode featuring Kapil Sharma, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and Sunil Pal. Their unexpected on-screen interaction, given their past tensions, quickly became a talking point online, with viewers calling it an unusual yet entertaining crossover.

Unexpected reunion steals the spotlight:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The World Laughter Day special episode turned into more than just a comedy showcase. The first time Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on screen together after India’s Got Latent dispute, their meeting turned into a major event. 

The show reached its pinnacle when Kapil Sharma brought Sunil Pal on stage, which created a moment that mixed tense situations with comic relief. The two comedians, known for their strained relationship, used the opportunity to turn their differences into roast material. The segment became a popular social media topic because their conversation combined awkwardness with cleverness.

Social media reacts with humour:

After the promo release, the unexpected reunion triggered a wave of reactions online. Many users joked that the episode could have been even more dramatic if Mukesh Khanna, popularly known as Shaktimaan, had also been invited because he had previously criticised Samay.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari reacts to trailer of daughter Palak Tiwari-starrer Prime Video series Lukkhe: 'Can't wait'

The users reacted to the content with surprise and amusement while they described it as a 'crazy crossover' and joked that 'only Shaktimaan was missing.' The episode created an opportunity for users to propose additional unexpected encounters between internet personalities and comedians while it connected to current online trends.

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