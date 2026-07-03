Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Samay Raina has revealed the comedy-packed panel for India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2, featuring Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai.

After Episode 1 of India’s Got Latent Season 2 show, Samay Raina has unveiled the panel of Episode 2, featuring well-known names from the comedy world. After a star-studded premiere, the upcoming episode shifts its focus to television comedians and entertainers.

Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and others join the panel

On Friday, Samay Raina shared an Instagram story where he made the announce the guest lineup for the second episode. The panel includes Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai, alongside Samay himself.

Samay said he was thrilled to collaborate with comedians he had grown up admiring. He claimed that his comedic path was greatly influenced by Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and the plays created by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and that he was surprised to be performing alongside them.

Episode 2 shifts focus to comedy

The second episode is comedic, contrasting with the season debut that featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting Alpha. Haarsh Limbachiyaa shares his expertise as a writer and producer, while Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda bring extensive television comedy experience. Balraj Singh Ghai is expected to contribute his unique comic timing. Before the announcement, Samay teased a selfie from the shoot, disguising the guest's identity with emojis, leading to fan speculation about possible guest stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh, which was eventually clarified in the official statement about the panel of comedians.

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When and where to watch

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 will premiere on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. Like the first episode, it will be released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.