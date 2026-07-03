FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran News: Why Khamenei's Funeral Was Delayed? Where Was Iran's Supreme Leader Body Till Now?

Iran News: Why Khamenei's Funeral Was Delayed? Where Was Iran's Supreme Leader Body Till Now?

Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel

Sunny Deol extends support to Bobby Deol's Alpha, says 'can't wait to see' Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film

Sunny Deol extends support to brother Bobby Deol's Alpha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Samay Raina has revealed the comedy-packed panel for India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2, featuring Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Episode 1 of India’s Got Latent Season 2 show, Samay Raina has unveiled the panel of Episode 2, featuring well-known names from the comedy world. After a star-studded premiere, the upcoming episode shifts its focus to television comedians and entertainers.

Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and others join the panel

On Friday, Samay Raina shared an Instagram story where he made the announce the guest lineup for the second episode. The panel includes Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai, alongside Samay himself.

Untitled design 2026 07 03T175248 342

Samay said he was thrilled to collaborate with comedians he had grown up admiring. He claimed that his comedic path was greatly influenced by Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and the plays created by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and that he was surprised to be performing alongside them.

Episode 2 shifts focus to comedy

The second episode is comedic, contrasting with the season debut that featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting Alpha. Haarsh Limbachiyaa shares his expertise as a writer and producer, while Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda bring extensive television comedy experience. Balraj Singh Ghai is expected to contribute his unique comic timing. Before the announcement, Samay teased a selfie from the shoot, disguising the guest's identity with emojis, leading to fan speculation about possible guest stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh, which was eventually clarified in the official statement about the panel of comedians.

Also read: 'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management for benching teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

When and where to watch

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 will premiere on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. Like the first episode, it will be released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to 14-day judicial custody, here's all you need to know
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Court sends Siya, Chetan to 14-day judicial custody
Why is the Indian government summoning Meta officials over Instagram ads?
Why is Indian govt summoning Meta officials over Instagram ads?
'Indus Waters Treaty Remains In Abeyance': India reaffirms stance as Pakistan issues warnings, here's all you need to know
'Indus Waters Treaty Remains In Abeyance': India on Pakistan's warnings
Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel
Sunny Deol extends support to Bobby Deol's Alpha, says 'can't wait to see' Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film
Sunny Deol extends support to brother Bobby Deol's Alpha
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement