Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Samay Raina amused fans by sharing a funny 'girlfriend' photo during his Instagram AMA, posting a selfie with friend Balraj Ghai. The post went viral amid buzz around Ranveer Allahbadia confirming his relationship with Juhi Bhatt.

Comedian Samay Raina once again left fans laughing with his signature humour after sharing a playful post during his Instagram AMA session, shortly after Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt.

Funny AMA moment goes viral:

A fan asked Samay Raina to post a picture of himself with his girlfriend during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session. Samay posted a selfie with his close friend Balraj Ghai, who owns the popular Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, in his usual funny way. Fans loved his funny answer to the question, and the picture quickly went viral. A lot of women like Samay Raina, and he has been linked to people like mentalist Suhani Shah and chess player Tania Sachdev. He has never publicly confirmed any relationship, though, and he keeps his personal life private. When people ask him about it, he often makes jokes or uses sarcasm.

Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship:

The buzz around Samay’s post came shortly after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed that he is dating influencer Juhi Bhatt. The two were seen together at a recent IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. When Ranveer talked to fans outside the stadium, he even called Juhi his 'girlfriend.'

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Inside Samay Raina’s recent stand-up talk:

Samay used his stand-up special 'Still Alive' to explain the controversy which followed his work on India’s Got Latent. He spoke about the emotional impact of the backlash and shared how the situation deeply affected him and people around him. Despite past controversies, Samay confirmed that India’s Got Latent will return for a second season. He is currently in Europe for performances and preparations, continuing his stand-up journey while balancing comedy, touring and public attention.