Samay Raina also revealed that he had a phone conversation with his father, who assured him that the Indian Armed Forces were keeping everyone safe.

On Thursday night, India confirmed it had successfully countered Pakistani drone and missile attacks aimed at military sites, including those in Jammu and Pathankot. In response, stand-up comedian Samay Raina shared his support for the Indian Army on social media and expressed concern for his father, who is in Jammu.

Samay Raina also revealed that he had a phone conversation with his father, who assured him that the Indian Armed Forces were keeping everyone safe. Sharing this on his Instagram Stories, Samay mentioned that his father is currently in Jammu and sounded calm and reassured during their call.

Samay wrote, “My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour’s lights still glow”.

He further mentioned, “I know little about him, that’s just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won’t sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind," Samay added.

Samay another Instagram story read, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind”.

The Indian Army has said that it effectively repulsed overnight drone and missile attacks by the Pakistani armed forces along the western border in Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, the Army said it gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the official X (formerly Twtter) handle of Indian Army tweeted on Friday morning.

The tweet also includes a video which shows armed forces destroying Pakistani military post across the Line of Control (LOC) following drone and missile attacks by Islamabad on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.