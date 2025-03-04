In addition to Samay, Shwetabh also highlighted that other prominent personalities like Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani were facing difficult times in their personal lives.

YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar recently opened up about his conversation with comedian Samay Raina, revealing that Samay seemed emotionally distressed and struggling with feelings of depression.

In his discussion, Shwetabh also mentioned that other well-known figures, such as Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, were going through challenging phases in their lives. In a recent video, Shwetabh shared that he had a phone conversation with Samay, during which Samay sounded incredibly down and low-spirited.

He stated, "Bhaisahab, toota hua hai vo insaan. When the controversy had erupted, I could still see the old Samay in him, but when I spoke to him the last time, I saw a broken man...depressed, sad, scared."

Shwetabh further explained that he decided to take a break from social media because he felt helpless, unable to offer any support to his friend. "I was drained emotionally, I couldn't see my friend like that," he admitted.

Since the India's Got Latent controversy unfolded, Samay has been in Canada for his live shows. He has requested time until March 17 from the authorities to return to India and provide his official statement.

handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

On his appearance on India's Got Latent, Ranveer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". His statement received a lot of backlash. Ranveer later issued an apology, but he was further ridiculed on social media.

The show concluded with Raina reflecting on the recent incident. Despite being in a particularly tough phase of his life, he managed to make everyone laugh for two hours. The comedian wrapped up the evening with these powerful words:

“Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself),” as shared in the post.