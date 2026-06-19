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Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 to stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, Episode 1 out on this date

The first episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 will drop on Netflix and YouTube at 7 pm on Saturday, June 20. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are expected to the special guests to promote their upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, which releases on July 3.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 to stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, Episode 1 out on this date
Samay Raina in India's Got Latent Season 2 announcement video
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Samay Raina is bringing back his controversial comedy show India's Got Latent for a second season, and this time it comes with a fresh twist. The new season will not only stream on YouTube, but will also be available on the OTT giant Netflix. In the announcement video released on Friday, Samay Raina, along with his friend Balraj Singh, revealed that India’s Got Latent Season 2 will stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube with episodes running identically on both platforms, ensuring no difference in duration or content. The clip was shared on the Netflix India social media handles with the caption, "It's SAMAY For A Big Reveal. Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, Episode 1 out tomorrow at 7pm, on Netflix."

India's Got Latent Season 2 to premiere on June 20

This means that the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 will drop on Netflix and YouTube at 7 pm on Saturday, June 20. This time, Samay and his panel of comics will be joined by major celebrities as special guests. Several leaked photos and videos suggest Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be the guests in the first episode to prome their upcoming YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha, which releases on July 3. An official confirmation hasn't been made yet.

Ashish Chanchlani's hilarious request to Samay Raina

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani also took a humorous dig at the announcement as he recalled the controversy regarding the show's first season. In the comment section, Chanchlani requested the inclusion of a disclaimer from Samay to fight the upcoming probable legal battles easily. "Is baar disclaimer daal dena please case ladne mein easy hota hai (Please put disclaimer this time please. It helps in fighting cases)", wrote Ashish.

India's Got Latent Season 2 announcement video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

 

India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved. Following the controversy, Raina removed all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

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