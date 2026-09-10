Samay Raina breaks his silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Samay Raina has reacted to dating rumours with Sharon Verma after their playful exchanges on India’s Got Latent 2 sparked speculation about their relationship.

Comedian Samay Raina has addressed speculation about his relationship with Sharon Verma after their fun interactions on India’s Got Latent 2 led fans to wonder if the two were dating.

During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, a fan directly asked Samay about the rumours. Sharing the question on his Instagram Story, Samay replied, “No brother, just internet doing its thing.”

His response appears to put an end to the dating speculation, suggesting that fans may have read more into their on-screen chemistry than there actually is.

How the dating rumours started

The rumours gained attention after Sharon returned to India’s Got Latent 2, this time as a guest panellist. Her comfortable equation and playful exchanges with Samay quickly became a talking point online, with clips from the episode circulating widely on social media.

Sharon had first appeared on the comedy show during its inaugural season in 2024. Her stand-up performance, which included jokes about being from Bihar and her description of herself as a “weak independent woman”, went viral and helped her gain a large online following.

Samay has also been linked with Medha Shankr

Sharon is not the only woman with whom Samay has been linked by fans. The comedian has also faced dating speculation involving actor Medha Shankr, who is best known for playing Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail.

Medha recently appeared on India’s Got Latent 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar. During a magician segment featuring Kabir Sharma, the discussion shifted towards Samay's friends.

When Samay was asked to name his “sabse achha dost” among the panel members, he immediately chose Medha. His answer caught attention because of the ongoing speculation about their equation.

However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed that they are in a relationship. For now, Samay’s latest Instagram response makes it clear that his interactions with Sharon should not be taken as confirmation of a romance.