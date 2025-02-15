After India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina suffered a huge loss, including his shows getting cancelled in Gujarat. Now a video of him breaking down is going viral. But is it genuine? Read on to know more.

Influencer Samay Raina has suffered major loss ever since his show India's Got Latent drew backlash for the problematic statements made by him and other popular influencers, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.

Amid the controversies, a video of Samay crying and apologising has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Samay cries and apologises for the recent IGL episode. However, he also adds, "If anyone has a problem with what I said, there’s a feedback form—fill it out and keep it to yourself." Is this video real? Did Samay apologise and then mock the sentiments of the public?

Well, the viral video is not real. It's fake and edited. A part of the video's audio is taken from a November 2023 event where Samay Raina was roasting rappers. At the end of his show, Raina sarcastically told the audience to fill out a feedback form if they had any issues with his jokes. This means that the new viral video has no connection to India’s Got Latent controversy.

For the unversed, IGL's last episode has been criticised for the explicit statements made by Ranveer and Apoorva. In the episode, Ranveer's joke of 'watching parents to have s*x all day' fumed the audience, and it has been pointed out by several politicians as well.

After Samay's show got cancelled in Gujarat, due to the backlash on the last episode of IGL, the latest news reports stated that the scrutiny on his public appearance will now be increased, to check the execution of future gigs. As Law Sutra reported, the police also plan to contact BookMyShow to gather details about show attendees, to verify if any audience members, particularly women, felt offended, uncomfortable, or had their dignity compromised during his performance, where allegedly inappropriate jokes were made. An officer reportedly remarked that the investigation would focus on whether any such distress was experienced during the event.