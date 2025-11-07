FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

This photo is from Samantha's fragrance launch event. Sharing photos from the event, she talked about taking risks and celebrating small victories over the past few years.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:45 PM IST

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Actress Samantha shared a post about how she spent this year taking bold steps in life. While the caption was heartwarming and inspiring, one of her many photos immediately caught attention. It's one in which she's in the arms of director Raj Nidimoru (of Raj & DK) – further fueling speculation about their relationship.

In the photo, Samantha is wearing a beautiful lace black dress and posing with Raj, who is also wearing a black suit. Both are looking at the camera, with Raj placing one hand on her waist and Samantha holding him in hers.

This photo is from Samantha's fragrance launch event. Sharing photos from the event, she talked about taking risks and celebrating small victories over the past few years. Actress Tamannaah was also present at the event held earlier this week.

The caption on her post read, "Surrounded by friends and family. Over the past year and a half, I've taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I'm celebrating small victories. I'm so grateful to work with some of the most talented, hardworking, and authentic people I've ever met. With complete confidence, I know this is just the beginning."

 

 

Many fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Samantha and Raj. Some even asked if this was their way of secretly making their relationship official. One fan asked, "Is it official?" Another wrote, "He's made it official."

There have been reports of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating for the past few years. The two worked together in the series "The Family Man 2." The filmmaker has stood by her side every step of the way. Whether it was attending pickleball tournaments, accompanying her on vacations, spiritual journeys, or helping her with her debut production venture, "Shubham," he has been there for her through it all.

Also read: Farah Khan schools Kajol with her calm response to ‘relevance’ remark; netizens call her 'green flag of Bollywood'

 

Also read: Farah Khan schools Kajol with her calm response to 'relevance' remark; netizens call her 'green flag of Bollywood'
