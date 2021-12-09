Samantha Ruth Prabhu's BOLD look for peppy song in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ goes VIRAL

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun recently filmed a fantastic dance routine for his next film Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha's first item song is set to be published on December 10th. On Wednesday, the film's producers revealed Samantha's bold look on Twitter, along with the song's release date.

“This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2’s moves ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ on 10th DEC,” the tweet read.

Take a look at the poster here-

The video was shot in a Hyderabad studio. The soundtrack was composed by Devi Shri Prasad. Apart from presenting the song's poster, the makers have revealed that the item number will be "The sizzling song of the year."

On December 17, Sukumar's pan-India film will be released in five languages in theatres across India. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Samantha reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 crore for the item number in Pushpa: The Rise, according to media reports.

Samantha has also inked a deal for her first international picture. The filming will commence in August of the following year. Samantha will play a bisexual Tamil who operates a detective service in the film ‘Arrangements of Love’. Meanwhile, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam, her forthcoming Telugu films, are nearing completion.