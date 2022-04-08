Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Pushpa star Allu Arjun on his 40th birthday with heartfelt note, actor reacts

Allu Arjun is immensely loved by his fans and the film fraternity. As the actor stepped into his 40s, many colleagues wished him for the new milestone, and among them is his Pushpa The Rise co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actress was seen in a popular item number Oo Antava in Allu's film, and her song became a highlight of the film. Samantha shared her thoughts about the actor and wished him on his birthday by sharing a story on Instagram that says, "Happy birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have been a small part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th."

Here's Samantha's birthday wish

Birthday boy Allu shared Samantha's story and acknowledged her birthday wish by saying, "Touched (with heart emoji) Thank you my Sam (heart emoji)."

Here's Arjun's reply to Samantha

Pushpa The Rise star Allu Arjun has turned 40, and on his birthday he shared a heartfelt note, thanking his fans for showering him with love and affection. Allu shared his feeling on social media, and he posted a note on his Twitter that says, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would thank everybody for all your wishes. It is your love and blessing that has gotten me this far." Allu continued, "I'm extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love, starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

Last year, Allu Arjun gained the status of a pan-India star with Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. The actor will soon start shooting for the second instalment, Pushpa The Rule, and reportedly the production of the film will start in June.