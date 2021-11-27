Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna's Studios after divorce from Naga Chaitanya, know why

For the first time after her divorce announcement from South superstar Naga Chaitanya, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Annapurna Studios, which belongs to megastar Nagarjuna, on November 26.

Besides being a megastar who is revered down South, Nagarjuna is Samantha's ex-father-in-law and Naga Chaitanya's father. As soon as the news of Samantha's arrival at the Studios spread, it made her fans curious and left social media users wondering about the reason behind her visit to Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios.

According to reports, Samantha visited the studios for dubbing. She is headlining Gunasekhar directorial 'Shaakuntalam' and therefore, to dub for the film, she had to visit the studios.

Samantha will be seen essaying the ritual role in the period drama for which she is leaving no stone unturned and is giving her best.

For the unversed, on October 2, in a joint statement, Samantha and Naga had announced their separation. While they refrained from revealing the reason behind their divorce, they stated that their friendship will always hold a special bond between them. They also requested privacy amid the difficult time.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

Later, reacting to the news of Naga and Samantha's divorce, Nagarjuna had tweeted, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic)."

While the divorce is yet to be finalised by the court, the couple applied for it by mutual consent.