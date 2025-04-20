Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were seen walking together towards the main temple, accompanied by security personnel.

Rumours of a romance between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru started circulating last year, with neither party publicly confirming nor denying the speculation. Despite their silence on the matter, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling further speculation about their relationship. Most recently, Samantha visited Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings for her first production venture, Subham, accompanied by Raj and his film crew, leading fans to wonder if the rumored couple will tie the knot soon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Tirupati Balaji temple with Raj Nidimoru

During her visit, Samantha opted for a traditional salwar kameez look for her temple visit. Paparazzi footage showed her proceeding through the temple premises alongside other devotees. She, along with Raj, was seen walking together towards the main temple, accompanied by security personnel. Reacting to the cip, a user said, “2nd marriage is confirmed” The second user said, “Okay so the rumours are true lol..”

Watch the video here:



For those unversed, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru collaborated professionally on Citadel: Honey Bunny, and The Family Man. Well, Samantha's marital status is public knowledge, having divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De, with no public reports of divorce or separation. Although Shhyamali shared a wedding anniversary post in 2022, she hasn't posted any photos with Raj on Instagram since February 2023, sparking curiosity about their relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on work front

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming the series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj & DK, which promises a gripping narrative with bloody action and spectacular visuals set in a fantastical kingdom. She's also set to star in The Family Man Season 3, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi. Also, reports are suggesting that Citadel season 2 has been shelved.