Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan dance to her smash hit Oo Antava at Serbian club, video goes viral - Watch

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are shooting the Indian installment of Citadel, directed by Raj & DK, in Serbia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Twitter

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to share screen space for the first time in the Indian installment of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer science fiction spy action thriller show which recently premiered on Prime Video. The two actors are currently in Serbia for its shooting.

Taking a break from their hectic schedule, Varun and Samantha went to a nightclub in Belgrade. A video is now going viral on the internet in which the two of them are seen grooving to the actress's smash hit song Oo Antava from the 2021 blockbuster pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise, headlined by Allu Arjun.

In the clip, the Shaakuntalam actress can be seen in a black leather top and leather pants with a beer bottle in her hand. The Badlapur star, who is standing a few steps above her, is seen in casuals in a blue t-shirt and jeans. The whole club is seen vibing to the beats of the catchy track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, sung by Indravathi Chauhan, and penned by Chandrabose, who won the Academy Award earlier this year, along with the music director MM Keeravani, for writing the lyrics of RRR's Naatu Naatu.

Varun and Samantha even met the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who was on a six-day state visit to Suriname and Serbia. Sharing photos with her on his Instagram, the Bhediya actor wrote, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Indian installment of Citadel is being created by Raj & DK duo, who have already created two critically acclaimed and audience favourite shows for Prime Video - Manoj Bajpayee's spy thriller The Family Man, whose second season starred Samantha as the main antagonist, and Shahid Kapoor's crime drama Farzi.

READ | How Citadel episode 5's 'secret' Varun Dhawan cameo reveals his role in show's Indian installment, all you need to know

