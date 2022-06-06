Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with Ranveer Singh as they collaborate for ad, calls him 'the sweetest ever'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh have joined hands for an ad shoot and are full of compliments for each other. Samantha posted a photo of herself and Ranveer from the sets, writing, "The sweetest ever,". On another photo she remarked, "Something beautiful is on the horizon."



"'twas a delight @samantharuthprabhu," Ranveer wrote beside multiple heart emojis when he reshared the photo with Samantha.



Check out the Instagram stories here:

For the unversed, Since its release on June 3, 2022, the announcement video for Shah Rukh Khan's action film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has generated a lot of attention. The presence of SRK, as well as the knowledge that South actress Nayanthara would also appear in the actioner, has SRK fans excited for the film's release on June 2, 2023. Nayanthara, on the other hand, was not the producers' first choice, according to reports. Jawan was considered for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known face in Tollywood and Kollywood.

Samantha was approached with the script in 2019 but turned it down due to personal obligations. Samantha was intending to start a family with her then-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, according to a Mid-Day article.



On the work front, Ranveer Singh's last release Jayeshbhai Jordaar turned out to be a dud at the box office. Released on May 13, the film failed to create any 'jordaar' impact at the ticket windows