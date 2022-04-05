Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be replaced in film starring estranged husband Naga Chaitanya?

Estranged South star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya left their fans in shock when the two announced their separation, in a joint statement, last year. Samantha and Naga, fondly called #ChaySam, got married in 2017.

After much speculation and media reports suggesting that there was trouble in the couple's paradise, Samantha and Naga officially announced that they had mutually decided to part ways. A part of the celebrity couple's joint statement read, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Now, as per the grapevine in the corridors of the showbiz world, even months after announcing their mutual decision to split, it seems like Samantha and Naga are not ready to star together in a film. Previously, it was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring in filmmaker Nandini Reddy's next for which Naga had also been roped in to play the male lead.

But since the couple announced their divorce, the news left Nandini in a tough spot and as per a media report on Tollywood.net, the filmmaker is currently looking to replace Samantha.

"Nandini Reddy has decided to stick with Naga Chaitanya and she is now in search of an actress who can replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film," a source was quoted telling the publication.

The news hasn't been confirmed by the filmmaker or the actors.

Samantha and Nandini have previously worked together in the films Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

Next, Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'. Chay, on the other hand, will be seen making his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.