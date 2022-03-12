Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about success of 'Pushpa' song 'Oo Antava', says 'people have forgotten...'

After making her mark as a South star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slowly and steadily spreading her wings in the Hindi film industry too. After the success of her debut show, 'The Family Man' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha has grabbed the attention of the Hindi belt audience too. A lot of the credit of Samantha's pan-India popularity also goes to her last onscreen appearance in the special number 'Oo Antava' in the blockbuster hit film, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'.

The song became an instant rage and trended on social media for weeks at a stretch. 'Oo Antava' is still quite popular and has netizens all going gaga over Samatha's sizzling hot look in the song, to date.



Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in Pushpa'.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

"I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect 'Oo Antava' to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress stated, "Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for 'Oo Antava' now."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first special song 'Oo Antava' has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to sign the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song will turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention 'Oo Antava' has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar.