Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about life's injustices, asks Sadhguru if they can be ‘blamed on past karma’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was conversing with the spiritual leader Sadhguru in Hyderabad.

In a conversation with the spiritual teacher Sadhguru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu inquired as to whether one may ‘blamed on past karma' for the injustices they encounter in life. Samantha was conversing with the spiritual leader in Hyderabad.

She asked him a number of questions, and it appeared that she was engaged in his responses, according to Indianexpress.com. The subjects covered in the questions ranged from the idea of individualism to the idea that the pursuit of spirituality is reserved for the privileged class. However, she was quite curious about Sadhguru's perspective on a recent concern of hers.

She asked, “Another question that has been on my mind lately is that how much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?”

Sadhguru replied, “Do you still expect the world to be fair to you?” Samantha said with a laugh, “That’s why I’m asking this question! Can I blame it on my past karma is what I’m asking.” Sadhguru responded, “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question,” before offering an explanation about how life is inherently unfair. “By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair,” he said.

Her supporting role in The Family Man's second season on Amazon Prime Video earned her some of the highest professional praise of her career. Her most recent appearances were in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a special dance number for Pushpa: The Rise.