Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about life's injustices, asks Sadhguru if they can be ‘blamed on past karma’

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup 2023: Major concerns for Team India as star batters are set to miss the tournament

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeEntertainment

india

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about life's injustices, asks Sadhguru if they can be ‘blamed on past karma’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was conversing with the spiritual leader Sadhguru in Hyderabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a conversation with the spiritual teacher Sadhguru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu inquired as to whether one may ‘blamed on past karma' for the injustices they encounter in life. Samantha was conversing with the spiritual leader in Hyderabad.

She asked him a number of questions, and it appeared that she was engaged in his responses, according to Indianexpress.com. The subjects covered in the questions ranged from the idea of individualism to the idea that the pursuit of spirituality is reserved for the privileged class. However, she was quite curious about Sadhguru's perspective on a recent concern of hers.

She asked, “Another question that has been on my mind lately is that how much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?”

Sadhguru replied, “Do you still expect the world to be fair to you?” Samantha said with a laugh, “That’s why I’m asking this question! Can I blame it on my past karma is what I’m asking.” Sadhguru responded, “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question,” before offering an explanation about how life is inherently unfair. “By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair,” he said.

Her supporting role in The Family Man's second season on Amazon Prime Video earned her some of the highest professional praise of her career. Her most recent appearances were in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a special dance number for Pushpa: The Rise.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE