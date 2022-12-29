Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 'easier' resolutions that are 'kinder and gentler

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, dropped a no-makeup photo of herself and wrote about the upcoming year. The actress looks beautiful in a printed black and red night suit while flaunting her smile.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Function forward… control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!” Netizens also reacted to the photo, one of his fans wrote, “Waited for your post!! You are the strongest, superwoman Get well soon Samantha Will always pray for you.”

The second one mentioned, “Life lo anni problems ochina yela undali... Yenta strong ga undali ninni chusi nerchukuna... thank you Sam.” The third one said, “You don't what you are giving me! really i don't know what to call it.,. Happiness, motivation, strength, inspiration, mental support, Hope, or whatever!!! Really don't know what to call it! All I can say jus stay happy be happy you deserve only loads of love and happiness God bless you abundantly.” The third one said, “Happy to see you Sammu Stay strong i’m sure everthing’s gonna be alright soon It’s going to be happy23 sending you lots of love.”

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans shocked and worried after she shared about getting diagnosed with Myositis. Usually, people boast about achievements and goody-goody pictures on social media. But give it to Samantha, who has shared a vulnerable side of her in this courageous post on her social media.

Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone intermission."

