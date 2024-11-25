Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently commented about the expensive gifts she gave her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya during their marriage.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding on December 4, 2024, the former’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed attention with an interesting confession. To those not aware, Naga and Samantha were married for four years before they parted ways in 2021. The duo had since been focused on their careers.

Samantha is currently promoting Citadel: Honey Bunny with co-star Varun Dhawan. In a recent fun chat, Varun enquired if she had spent a huge amount of money on something useless. To which, Samantha quickly referred to the gifts she purchased for her ex Naga, without taking his name. "What's the most ridiculous amount of money you've spent on something completely useless?" asked Varun and Samantha replied, "My ex's expensive gifts."

Varun tried to dig further and asked, "Which is how much?" Samantha laughed, saying, "Quite a bit," and then directed Varun to "move on". Soon after their video went online, Internet users were quick to assume that she took an indirect dig at Naga ahead of his wedding with actress Sobhita. A user reacted, "Is it a dig? This is definitely a dig." Another commented, "Wow, what an answer So good he deserves that, sam love you.” A netizen recounted, “Samantha gifted an expensive bike to Naga when they married around 2017. Now it's a waste of hard-earned money."

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga announced their separation in 2021. The couple released a joint statement that read, “After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.” Months after their separation, Naga and Sobhita’s relationship rumours began doing rounds on the internet.