Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Dressed in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glowing as the new bride in the pictures; however, what caught everyone's attention was the photos featuring Raj Nidimoru, who turned photographer for his to-be-wife.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. Ever since their hush-hush traditional wedding, photos of the newlywedded couple are going viral on social media, with a fresh set of photos from the mehendi ceremony now creating a storm online. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend Meghna Vinod, on Wednesday, shared a bunch of pictures from the actress's intimate mehendi ceremony ahead of her wedding with Raj Nidimoru.

Dressed in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glowing as the new bride in the pictures; however, what caught everyone's attention was the photos featuring Raj Nidimoru, who turned photographer for his to-be-wife and could be seen capturing her laughter in henna-laden hands.

Meghna Vinod, honouring her friend, wrote in the caption, "What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am. I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is believed to have first met Raj Nidimoru during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2. They collaborated professionally yet again for the web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated in 2021 after which Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.