FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far

BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here

Putin's India Visit Begins Today: PM Modi to host dinner; defence, trade talks on agenda

'Putin wants to end war': Trump on US delegation meeting Russian President on Ukraine peace plan

Gold, silver prices today, December 4: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US State Secretary Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Radical Islam, calling it 'imminent threat', says, 'seeks to expand, control...'

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here

BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Dressed in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glowing as the new bride in the pictures; however, what caught everyone's attention was the photos featuring Raj Nidimoru, who turned photographer for his to-be-wife.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 08:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. Ever since their hush-hush traditional wedding, photos of the newlywedded couple are going viral on social media, with a fresh set of photos from the mehendi ceremony now creating a storm online. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend Meghna Vinod, on Wednesday, shared a bunch of pictures from the actress's intimate mehendi ceremony ahead of her wedding with Raj Nidimoru. 

Dressed in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glowing as the new bride in the pictures; however, what caught everyone's attention was the photos featuring Raj Nidimoru, who turned photographer for his to-be-wife and could be seen capturing her laughter in henna-laden hands.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@meghnavinod)

Meghna Vinod, honouring her friend, wrote in the caption, "What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am. I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is believed to have first met Raj Nidimoru during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2. They collaborated professionally yet again for the web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated in 2021 after which Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer
Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far
Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos
BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure
BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan In
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement