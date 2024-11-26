Talking about the challenges she faced after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "You’re pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you’re a failure that you were once married and now you’re not."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. Now, Naga Chaitanya is set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. Ahead of his second wedding, Samantha opened up on the trolling and the judgments she faced after her divorce.

In an interview with Galatta India, the Super Deluxe actress said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying ‘second hand, ‘used’, and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you’re a failure that you were once married and now you’re not. And I do believe, it can be really hard for families and girls who’ve gone through."

She also shared that she wanted to shut down those people who were spreading misinformation about her divorce but she stopped herself from falling in that trap. She added, "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. There were many times that I was so tempted to say ‘this is not true, let me tell you the truth’. But, what held me back – when things were crappy and absolute lies being spread – I remember having this conversation with myself. ‘Okay, you’re tempted to come out with your side of the story. What do you gain from it? You gain a bunch of people who are so fickle. You tell your story, and they love you for a minute and three days later, if you do something stupid, they’ll go back to hating you. I wanted to resist that. Can you not live with the fact that your friends and family know the truth?’ I wanted to fight the urge to be validated by people. All my life, I wanted to be loved and validated. I decided to flip it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK's web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Amazon Prime Video show is the Indian spinoff of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer US series Citadel.

