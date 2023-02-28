Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo of bruised hands as she gets injured during shoot, calls it 'perks of action'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for her upcoming movies got bruised on the sets while shooting for action sequences. Taking to Instagram stories, the Oo Antava star dropped a picture of wounded hands from sets. In the picture, her hands show wounds and blood stains. Sharing the picture, "Perks of action."

Recently, eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn't stop Samantha from working out. Even battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans. She shared a glimpse of her boxing session. In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben. She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure.

Sharing the video, she wrote, MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha  (@samantharuthprabhuofflfans)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14."Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa`s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the `apsara`-like Shakuntala.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.  (With inputs from ANI)

