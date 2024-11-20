Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya will reportedly tie the knot with her fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an inspiring poem titled If by author Rudyard Kipling on her Instagram on Wednesday. The encouraging poem, known for its timeless message, emphasises maintaining composure and resilience in challenging circumstances. Sharing the poem on her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote in the caption, "This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today."

An excerpt from the poem read, "If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise: If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools."

Samantha's post comes amid Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding preparations. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate yet culturally rich ceremony, attended by close friends and family. In 2021, Samantha and Naga announced their divorce after four years of marriage. They issued a joint statement, revealing that their separation was mutual and amicable. (With inputs from IANS)

