Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post on 'breaking free and walking away' on New Year's eve

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing headlines throughout 2021 and continues to do so as the year ends. In October 2021, she and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce. Ever since the much publicised announcement, Samantha has been targeted by trolls across her social media handles.

The actress has been putting up thought-provoking posts on self-worth and letting go on her Instagram Stories since her separation with Nagarjuna Akkineni's son reflecting her inner thoughts.

On New Year's eve, the actress shared a note on her Instagram Stories titled, "You must only cease your clinging." It talked about 'breaking free and walking away' from all the negativity in life.

The note reads, "What others think, what they believe, what they expect -- these are bars to a prison cell. To break free, you must realize that those bars are lining their cage, not yours. You can walk away at any point. Their opinions don't matter. Because nobody's opinions matters. The only thing that matters is the truth. And the truth is that you are already complete. Indeed, in an empty room, all alone, you are complete. So the need for praise can only incomplete you."

The powerful note continues as, "Once you understand this - not in your head, but in your heart - you will be free. Ironically, in this state, you will earn more respect than ever. You just won't need it to happy."





On Friday itself, Samantha had shared a quote by Farida D about teaching sons not to objectify women. It read, "Teach your sons not to sexually objectify women, instead of teaching your daughters not to be sexual. Because denying your daughter the right to sexual is another way of objectifying her." As a caption to the Story, Samantha wrote YES! in capital letters.

When talking about the hatred that the actress had to suffer after her split with Naga, she had requested people to share their opinions in a more civilised manner. Talking to Elle India, she had said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."