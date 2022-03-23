Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note, unfollows estranged husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram

Star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who announced their separation in October 2021, are in the news yet again. Why do you ask? Samantha Ruth Prabu has unfollowed her ex-husband Naga Chaitya on Instagram, cutting off all ties with him. Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had deleted all photos of herself with her ex-husband from all social media handles.

And after unfollowing Naga, Samantha shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. It was a thought-provoking quote that talked about the 'strength within'. "Sometimes the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly "keep going you got this"," Samantha note read. She added a caption to the Instagram Stories, "#MYMOMMASAID."

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, talking about Naga, he still has all the photos of him and Samantha on his Instagram account. Not just this, he still follows her on social media.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the couple's note read.

Samantha and Naga were going through a rough patch and news of their separation had been doing the rounds in the media before they officially announced it. The couple maintained a dignified silence up until October 2021.

Samantha and Naga got married in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'Shaakuntalam'. Naga Chaitanya, on other hand, will be seen in a special appearance in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.